CUSAT CAT 2018 Admit Card Released At Cusat.nic.in; Know How To Download Cochin University of Science and Technology has released the hall tickets for CUSAT CAT 2018 exam.

Share EMAIL PRINT CUSAT CAT 2018 Admit Card Released At Cusat.nic.in; Know How To Download New Delhi: Cochin University of Science and Technology has released the hall tickets for CUSAT CAT 2018 exam. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website till April 29, 2018. Admit cards will not be sent via post and must be downloaded from the official website only. To download the hall ticket, a candidate will have to login to his/her candidate profile. The login option is available on the home page of the website. The candidate must retain the admit card till the examination and admission process is over.



The hall tickets for candidates who have selected Trivandrum and Nagercoil exam centres will be available for download on the website from April 18 onwards.



As per the tentative schedule the entrance exam for various courses will be conducted over a period of two days, that is April 28 and April 29.



How to download CUSAT CAT 2018 Hall Ticket?



Step one: Go to official CUSAT website: www.cusat.nic.in

Step two: On the right hand side of the web page, fin the login option.

Step three: Login to candidate's profile using username and password created at the time of registration.

Step four: Click on the download admit card link. Take a print out of the admit c ard.



After downloading the admit card, check the details mentioned on the CUSAT CAT 2018 hall ticket. The date, time and venue for the exam will be mentioned on the CUSAT hall ticket.



CUSAT CAT 2018



CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 is conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered at the Cochin University of Science and Technology. The exam will be a computer based test. Students due to appear for the entrance tests can familiarize themselves with the pattern of the exam by going through the mock test which is available on the official website.



Click here for more



Cochin University of Science and Technology has released the hall tickets for CUSAT CAT 2018 exam. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website till April 29, 2018. Admit cards will not be sent via post and must be downloaded from the official website only. To download the hall ticket, a candidate will have to login to his/her candidate profile. The login option is available on the home page of the website. The candidate must retain the admit card till the examination and admission process is over.The hall tickets for candidates who have selected Trivandrum and Nagercoil exam centres will be available for download on the website from April 18 onwards.As per the tentative schedule the entrance exam for various courses will be conducted over a period of two days, that is April 28 and April 29.Step one: Go to official CUSAT website: www.cusat.nic.inStep two: On the right hand side of the web page, fin the login option.Step three: Login to candidate's profile using username and password created at the time of registration.Step four: Click on the download admit card link. Take a print out of the admit c ard.After downloading the admit card, check the details mentioned on the CUSAT CAT 2018 hall ticket. The date, time and venue for the exam will be mentioned on the CUSAT hall ticket. CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 is conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered at the Cochin University of Science and Technology. The exam will be a computer based test. Students due to appear for the entrance tests can familiarize themselves with the pattern of the exam by going through the mock test which is available on the official website.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter