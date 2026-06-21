CUET UG Result 2026: Scorecard Link To Be Activated Soon, Download Steps Here

CUET UG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET UG Result 2026 soon on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) will be able to download their scorecards using their application number and password.

Before releasing the result, NTA is likely to publish the CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key after reviewing objections raised against the provisional answer key. The provisional answer key was released on June 9, while the objection window remained open till June 11. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.

CUET UG Result 2026: How to Download Scorecard?

Once the result is declared, candidates can follow these steps to download their CUET UG 2026 scorecard:

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "CUET UG Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter your application number and password.

Submit the details.

The CUET UG 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the CUET UG Result 2026 PDF.

Take a printout for future admission and counselling purposes.

CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Expected Soon

Before announcing the result, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key. The final answer key will be prepared after examining all objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key. The provisional answer key was released on June 9, 2026, and candidates were allowed to challenge discrepancies until June 11.

Based on the revised answers, NTA will prepare the final result and scorecards. Candidates should note that no further challenges will be accepted after the publication of the final answer key.