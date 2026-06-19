CUET UG Result 2026 Out Today? Check Expected Date And Time Here

CUET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET UG Result 2026 soon on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The provisional answer key was released on June 9, while candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 11.

The entrance examination was conducted between May 13 and June 3, with postponed papers held on June 6 and 7 across 321 cities in India and abroad. Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the undergraduate entrance test and are now awaiting the final answer key and scorecards. As of now, NTA has not confirmed the official result date.

How To Check CUET UG Result 2026?

Once released, candidates can download their scorecards by following these steps:

Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the CUET UG Result 2026 link

Enter application number and password/date of birth

Submit the details

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

The CUET UG score will be used by central, state, deemed and participating universities for admission to undergraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET UG Final Answer Key 2026 before announcing the results. The provisional answer key was published on June 9, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 11. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, NTA will prepare the final answer key, which will form the basis for calculating CUET UG 2026 scores.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official CUET portal for the final answer key and result announcement, which is expected in the coming days.