CUET UG: Last Date For Submitting Application Forms End Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)- Undergraduate on March 26. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website - cuetug.ntaonline.in - to submit their registrations.

The examination will be held in hybrid mode from May 15 to 31 in two or three shifts per day, and the results will be declared on June 30.

Launched in 2022, the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or CUET (UG), offers a unified opportunity for students aspiring to secure admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating institutions, which include state universities, deemed universities, and private universities nationwide.

The exam for enrollment in undergraduate courses will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu - in 380 cities, including 26 cities abroad.

Unlike previous editions, where candidates could select up to 10 subjects, students are now allowed to select a maximum of six subjects.

Steps to Apply