CUET UG: Candidates Must Abstain From These Unfair Practices To Avoid Cancellation Of Their Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) from May 15 to 24. This time the exam will be held in hybrid mode, comprising both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen and Paper modes.

Nearly 13.48 lakh candidates across 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India will appear in the undergraduate entrance test.

Introduced in 2022, the exam offers a unified opportunity for students aspiring to secure admission in any of the central universities or other participating institutions, including state universities, deemed universities, and private universities nationwide.

Candidates who will be appearing in CUET (UG) - 2024 may participate in the counselling/admission process of any university / institution/ organisation even though they have not applied for that university / institution / organisation in the online application form of CUET (UG) – 2024. However, the candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria of the course of the university/ institution /

organisation to which they are seeking admission.

Unfair means case

If a candidate indulges in any unfair practice during the course of, before, or after the examination, he/she will be charged with using unfair practices and thus would be booked under the Unfair Means (UFM) case. Such candidate would be debarred for three years in the future and will also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit. The result of CUET (UG) - 2024 of the candidate(s) who indulges in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his behalf will be cancelled.

Candidates are barred from using the following items:

The candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the examination centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors. As per notice issued by the NTA, candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the examination centre under any circumstances:

a) Any item such as textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.

b) Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

c) Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc.

d) Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

e) Any ornaments/metallic items.

f) Any food items opened or packed, water bottles, etc.

g) Any other item that could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc