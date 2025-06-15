CUET UG Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon: Check Expected Date, Direct Link To Download PDF

CUET UG Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the CUET UG 2025 Answer Key in the coming days. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025) will be able to access the provisional answer key via their CUET UG login on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG Answer Key Release Date 2025

While there's no official notification yet from NTA about the CUET UG Answer Key release date, based on previous year patterns, the answer key PDF download link is likely to go live in the third week of June 2025. Aspirants can keep checking the website regularly for updates.

How to Download CUET UG 2025 Answer Key PDF?

To download the answer key, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Navigate to the "Candidate Activity" section

Click on the CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key link

Use your CUET UG login credentials (application number & date of birth)

Download and save the PDF for reference

CUET UG 2025 Answer Key: Raise Objections

Candidates will be given an option to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Each challenge will require a fee of Rs 200 per question.

Objections without payment will not be reviewed.

NTA's final decision after evaluating objections will be binding.

The final result will be prepared based on the revised answer key.

CUET UG 2025: Marking Scheme

+5 marks for each correct answer

-1 mark for each wrong answer

0 marks for unattempted questions

CUET UG 2025 Admission Criteria

Keep in mind that securing marks through the CUET UG Answer Key 2025 doesn't guarantee admission. Universities will also assess: