CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window Open Till April 19 For Registered Candidates

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency has opened the subject correction window for the registered candidates of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET UG) 2026. In response to several requests from the candidates, the NTA has given an opportunity to the applicants, who have successfully registered and paid the fee, to update the previously selected subjects from April 17 to 19, 2026 (till 11:50 pm).

In an official press release, the NTA has advised candidates to carefully review the correctness of their subjects and finalise them during this period. The CUET UG 2026 will be conducted from May 11 to 31 at various examination centres across different cities in India and abroad. In response to multiple requests received from the candidates, the registration window was reopened from February 23 to 26 to facilitate aspiring candidates. The NTA had earlier extended the registration deadline till February 4, 2026, with the fee payment facility available till February 7. The CUET 2026 application forms were released on January 3.

Candidates can choose a maximum of five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test. The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 37 subjects (13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test). The duration of the exam for each paper will be 60 minutes.

The CUET UG examinations will be conducted in 13 mediums across India and abroad for admission to the undergraduate programmes for all the Central Universities (CUs) and state or participating universities in India for the academic year 2026-27.