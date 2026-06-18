CUET UG 2026 Results Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 soon on its official portal, cuet.nta.nic.in. Before the result announcement, the exam body is expected to declare the final answer key after addressing the objections raised. The CUET UG provisional answer key was released on June 9, 2026, along with the question paper and recorded responses of the candidates.

The NTA conducted the CUET UG examinations from May 11 to 31 and June 6 to 7, 2026, across 321 examination cities. Candidates were offered a total of 37 subjects, comprising 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test (GAT). As per the official record, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the CUET UG 2026.

The objection window was made available till June 11 for candidates to challenge the displayed answer keys. Last year, the CUET Undergraduate results were declared on July 4, for the exams held from May 13 to June 4. A total of 13,54,699 students had registered for the CUET UG in the previous exam cycle, out of which 10,71,735 appeared for the examination.

Applicants must note that the role of NTA is confined to registration, conduct of the test, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalising answer keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting the score card.

According to the official document, the merit list will be prepared by participating universities and organisations for Undergraduate admissions. Students can use the CUET UG 2026 scorecard for the 2026-27 admission cycle.

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