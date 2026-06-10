CUET UG 2026 Objection Window Open: Raise Challenges Till June 11, Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the objection window for the CUET UG 2026 provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 can now challenge the provisional answer key by visiting the official website.

According to the official notice, the answer key challenge facility will remain available from June 9 to June 11, 2026, up to 10 PM, while the fee payment window will close at 11:50 PM on June 11. Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged.

Direct Link: CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Objection Window

How to Challenge CUET UG 2026 Answer Key?

Candidates can submit objections against the provisional answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "Answer Key Challenge for CUET(UG) - 2026" link.

Log in using the application number and password.

Click on "View Question Paper" to check recorded responses.

Select the answer key challenge option and choose the question(s) to be challenged.

Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file, if required.

Click on "Submit and Review Claims".

Verify the details and click "Final Submit".

Pay the processing fee of Rs. 200 per challenged question through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Save the confirmation page for future reference.

What Happens After the CUET UG 2026 Objection Process?

NTA has informed that all challenges submitted by candidates will be examined by a panel of subject experts. If any objection is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised and the correction will be applied to all candidates.

The final result of CUET UG 2026 will be prepared on the basis of the revised final answer key. Individual candidates will not receive separate notifications regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges, and the decision of the expert panel will be final.