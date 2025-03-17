CUET UG 2025: Registration Window Closes Soon, Check Details

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) on March 22, 2025. The last date for fee payment through credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI is March 23, 2025, by 11:50 pm. The correction window for application forms will open from March 24 to March 26, 2025.

The CUET (UG) offers a single-window opportunity for students seeking admission to central universities, participating state universities, deemed universities, and private universities across India. The exam is tentatively scheduled from May 8, 2025, to June 1, 2025. The examination city and admit cards will be released later.

The CUET (UG) - 2025 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Key Changes In CUET UG 2025

Following recommendations from an expert panel, CUET UG 2025 will see several significant changes:

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Format: The exam will now be conducted in a computer-based mode, shifting from the previous hybrid format.

Flexible Subject Choices: Candidates can now opt for subjects regardless of their Class 12 stream.

Reduced Subject Count: The number of subjects has been reduced from 63 to 37. Admissions for courses in discontinued subjects will be based on General Aptitude Test (GAT) scores.



Standardised Exam Duration: All subject papers will now have a uniform duration of 60 minutes, with an identical number of questions. Optional questions have been removed, making all questions compulsory.