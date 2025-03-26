CUET UG 2025 Application Correction Window Opens

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for making correction in the CUET UG 2025 forms. Candidates who have registered for the undergraduate entrance exam and wish to make any changes in the application form can do so by visiting the official website of the NTA. The correction window will remain open from March 26-28, 2025. Changes can be made in the application form by 11:50 pm on the last date.

The final correction in the forms will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required. In case where changes affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged excess fee accordingly.

Candidates will not be allowed to change the following:

Mobile number

E Mail address

Address

Emergency contact number

Candidates will be allowed to make changes in the following field:

Candidate name

Father's name

Mother's name

Class 10 or equivalent details

Class 12 or equivalent details

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwD/PwBD

Photograph

Signature

Candidates will be allowed to change exam cities based on their permanent and present address

The CUET UG exam is tentatively scheduled from May 8, 2025 to June 1, 2025. The examination city and admit cards will be released later.



The CUET (UG) is conducted to offer a single-window opportunity for students seeking admission to central universities, participating state universities, deemed universities, and private universities across India.



The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Key instructions

The exam will be held from May 8 to June 1, 2025 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The examination may be held on multiple shifts, depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.

The duration of the each paper will be of 60 minutes.

Though the tests are scheduled in multiple shifts, as the case may be, each test within each shift is distinct and independent of the other. However, the allotment of candidates to the shift will be based on the options exercised and technical and administrative considerations.

Admit Cards will be issued for the course(s) opted by him/her. No request for a change of date or /shift will be entertained.

Candidates have to report for the slot/s as per the time stated in their respective Admit Cards.