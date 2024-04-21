CUET UG 2024: Schedule Released, Check Exam Dates, Key Details

CUET UG 2024: There are 63 test papers being offered in the CUET (UG) 2024.

The schedule for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 has been released. The date sheet can be accessed on the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 24, 2024. This year's examination will be of the shortest duration, concluding in 7 days. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the CUET (UG) - 2024 in a hybrid mode, including both computer-based testing (CBT) and pen-and-paper formats, across 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India, for approximately 13.48 lakh candidates.

CUET (UG) 2024: Check Complete Date Sheet Here

There will be a total of 63 test papers offered in CUET (UG) - 2024. The test duration will generally be 45 minutes, except for certain subjects like Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, and the General Test, which will have a duration of 60 minutes.

The exam will be conducted in four shifts: Shift 1A (10am - 11am), Shift 1B (12.15pm - 1pm), Shift 2A (3pm - 3.45pm), and Shift 2B (5pm - 6pm). Other papers will have three shifts: Shift 1 (9am to 11.15am), Shift 2 (1.15pm - 2.45pm), and Shift 3 (4.45pm - 6.15pm).

This year, 7,17,000 males and 6,30,000 females have applied for CUET UG.

Each candidate can apply for up to six subjects, with 261 universities participating in the test.

The CUET (UG) - 2024 will be held for 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2024: Subjects/Tests

There are 33 languages and 27 subjects. A candidate may choose any subject/language as desired by the applicable university/organisation.

Questions To Be Attempted

40 questions are to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

General Test:

For any undergraduate programme/programmes being offered by universities where a General Test is being used for admission.

Questions To Be attempted

50 questions are to be attempted out of 60.