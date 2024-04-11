CUET UG 2024: City Of Examination To Be Announced On April 30

Students who have registered for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) will be able to check the city of their examination from April 30, 2024. The admit cards will be released in the second week of May.

CUET UG will be conducted in hybrid mode from May 15 to 31, with two or three shifts per day, and result will be declared on June 30. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages across 380 cities, including 26 outside India.

Introduced in 2022, the exam offers a unified opportunity for students aspiring to secure admission in any of the central universities or other participating institutions, including state universities, deemed universities, and private universities nationwide.

For the academic session 2024-25, CUET (UG) - 2024 will be conducted in hybrid mode (Computer-Based Test (CBT) / pen and paper).

There are 33 languages and 27 subjects. A candidate may select any subject/language as desired by the applicable university/organisation. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu - in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

CUET (UG): Exam pattern

Candidates are required to attempt 40 questions out of 50 in each language.

From the above subjects/languages, the candidate can choose a maximum of six subjects from all three sections. 40 out of 50 questions for all test papers and 50 out of 60 for the General Test (An overall choice of 10 questions will be provided for all 61 subjects).

Candidates are advised to select at least one language and the General Test.

The duration for all test papers would be 45 minutes except for Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, Accountancy, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, and General Tests, which would be 60 minutes.