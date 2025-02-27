CUET PG 2025 To Be Held From March 13 To April 1, Check Complete Schedule

CUET PG Datesheet 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise exam dates for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025) on its official website. The registration process began on January 2, with the deadline set for February 8. The entrance exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 13 to April 1.

The CUET PG date sheet includes details such as exam dates, exam day guidelines, and other important instructions. The exam will be 90 minutes long, conducted in three shifts, and will cover 157 subjects. A total of 4,12,024 candidates have registered for it.

Medium Of Question Paper



The CUET PG 2025 question paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) except for the following:

Language Papers - As per the respective language.

MTech/Higher Sciences Papers - English only.

Acharya Papers - Sanskrit only, except for Indian Knowledge System and Bauddha Darshana, which will be trilingual (Hindi/Sanskrit/English).

Hindu Studies - Hindi and English.

City Intimation Slip & Important Instructions



The City Intimation Slip will be available on the NTA website approximately 10 days before the exam date.

For any queries or assistance regarding CUET PG 2025, candidates can contact:

Phone: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Email: helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in



Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA websites nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ for the latest updates.