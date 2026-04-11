CUET-PG 2026 Provisional Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Says Exam Body NTA

CUET-PG Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said that the CUET-PG 2026 provisional answer key will be released soon. In a social media post, the exam body urged candidates to remain patient and confident, and to continue believing in their efforts. Once released, candidates will be able to access the answer key on the official website. The message read, "Dear aspirants, we understand the wait can feel long, but your efforts are always valued."

The CUET-PG 2026 examinations, covering 157 subjects, were conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 6 to 27.

Dear aspirants, we understand the wait can feel long, but your efforts are always valued. ✨



The CUET-PG Provisional Answer Key will be released soon. Stay patient, stay confident, and keep believing in your hard work.



📢 Updates will be available on the official website.... pic.twitter.com/q9SBkCpkEv — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 11, 2026

How To Challenge CUET-PG Answer Key: Key Deadlines, Fee, And Rules You Must Know

The NTA will publish the provisional answer keys on its official website, along with an opportunity for candidates to raise objections. A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question will be charged for each challenge, payable online.

According to the information bulletin, the provisional answer keys will be available for challenge for two to three days. Only those objections submitted within the deadline, through the official key challenge link, and after successful payment, will be considered. Challenges submitted without proper justification or through any other mode will not be accepted.

Subject experts will review all the objections received. The final answer key will then be released based on this evaluation.

The result will be prepared using the final answer key. No grievances regarding the answer key will be entertained after the declaration of the CUET (PG) 2026 result or NTA score.

Release Of Recorded Responses

The NTA will also release candidates' recorded responses and question papers on the official website BEFORE the declaration of results.

CUET (PG) 2026 Score Validity

The NTA score for CUET (PG) 2026 will be valid for admissions to the academic session 2026-27. Scores and candidate data will be shared with participating universities and institutions.

The evaluation of multiple-choice questions will be based on the final answer key, and the raw marks obtained by candidates will be used to compute the results.