CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Released, Candidates Can Raise Objections Until April 14

CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key along with question papers and recorded responses for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the answer key and raise objections through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

Objection Window Open Till April 14

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The challenge window is open until April 14, with the last date for fee payment set at 10 AM on April 14.

The fee can be paid through online modes, including credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. The NTA has clarified that challenges submitted without payment or through any other mode will not be considered.

The provisional answer key and response sheet are now available.



This is your chance to review your responses and raise challenges if you spot any discrepancies.



Challenge window: 11 April to 14 April

Fee payment till: 14 April (10:00 AM)



Check and submit your challenges at:… pic.twitter.com/wqO9sMhUjE — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 11, 2026

Final Answer Key After Expert Review

A panel of subject experts will review all objections submitted by students. If any objection is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly and applied uniformly to all candidates.

The final result will be prepared based on the revised answer key. The agency has stated that candidates will not be informed individually about whether their challenge has been accepted or rejected.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official NTA CUET PG website for the latest updates. For assistance, they can contact the NTA helpline numbers, 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

The CUET (PG) 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 157 subjects on multiple dates from March 6 to 30.