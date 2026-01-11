CUET PG 2026 Advisory Released, Registration Deadline To End Soon

The National testing Agency (NTA) has released an advisory for the CUET (PG) exam 2026. Candidates who wish to appear in the entrance exam must complete the application process by January 14, 2026 as the registrations for the exam will be closing soon. All candidates who have not yet completed the process are once again advised to ensure that they:

Fill and submit the online application form paying the prescribed examination fee.

Download and retain the confirmation page for future reference.

“Only candidates who have successfully paid the fee will be considered as having completed the application process. They must also check their carefully before fee payment as no change will be permitted later,” NTA added.

NTA had earlier reduced the number of exam cities for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026. The exam cities for 2026 have been reduced from 312 to 292. The CUET PG 2026 exam will be conducted in 272 cities in India and 16 abroad.

While changes have been made to the exam cities, NTA has not made any modifications to the exam pattern and the number of subjects. CUET PG will be conducted for 157 subjects for a duration of 90 minutes per paper.

The CUET PG exam is scheduled for March. Qualifying CUET PG allows candidates to pursue postgraduate programs at Central, State, private and Deemed Universities and other participating institutions for the 2026-27 academic session.