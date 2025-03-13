CUET PG 2025: When To Expect Answer Key For The Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the exam scheduled for the first day of the Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025) today. On the first day, students appeared for the following exams in online mode across different designated exam centres in the country-

Shift 1

HUQP24-Theatre

SCQP07-Botany

SCQP27-Statistics

Shift 2

HUQP04-Art and Aesthetics

SCQP19-Mathematics

Shift 3

COQP04-B.Ed. Humanities and Social Sciences

MTQP05-Electronics Communication and Information Engineering

CUET PG exam 2025 is being held in three shifts:

Shift 1: 9 am to 10.30 am

Shift 2: 12.30 pm to 2 pm

Shift 3: 4 pm to 5.30 pm

The official CUET PG 2025 answer key will be released by IIT Roorkee on the official website after the exam is over for all subjects. Once released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official website.



The entrance exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 13 to April 1. The exam will be 90 minutes long, conducted in three shifts, and will cover 157 subjects.

How to calculate marks using CUET PG 2025 Answer Key?

There will be only 75 MCQs in the CUET PG exam. For e very correct answer, students will be awarded 4 marks.

There is a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer.

In case a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

The CUET PG 2025 exam serves as a gateway to all postgraduate programs offered by central universities, as well as other participating institutions and organisations.