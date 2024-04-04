CUET PG 2024 Answer Key Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

CUET PG 2024: Approximately 190 universities will use the exam scores for their admission process.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2024 answer key and response sheet are likely to be released soon. Once released, candidates can access them on the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. This year's examination witnessed 4,60,000 candidates. CUET PG 2024 took place from March 11 to 28 in online mode across 572 exam centres in 262 cities, including nine foreign cities.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question to raise objections, which will only be considered if submitted before the deadline.

After the final results are out, universities will publish a merit list. The CUET (PG) Scorecard 2024 provided by the NTA will be used by universities for individual counselling processes and criteria.

CUET PG 2024 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Go to the official website of NTA CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Select the link titled "CUET PG final answer key 2024" on the homepage

A new PDF of the final answer key will appear on your screen

Review the answer key and download the PDF for future reference

According to the NTA, 190 universities will use CUET PG scores for their admission process. These include 105 private and deemed universities, nine government institutions, and 38 central and state-run institutions.

CUET PG 2024: Reservation Policies

Approximately 15% of seats are reserved in every program for SC category candidates.

Around 7.5% of seats are set aside for ST category candidates in every course.

Approximately 5% of seats are reserved in every programme for students with disabilities.

As per the NTA's grading system, if a question is invalidated due to technical glitches, all candidates will receive full marks for that specific question, regardless of whether they attempted it or not.