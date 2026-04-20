CUET Or Direct Admission? What CBSE Students Must Know Before Applying

For students from the Central Board of Secondary Education, deciding between CUET and direct admission has become an important step after Class 12, especially during the current admission season.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is now the main pathway for admission to many central universities. Colleges such as University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University and Jawaharlal Nehru University accept students based on CUET scores, which means the exam is compulsory for those aiming to study there. In these cases, Class 12 marks are mainly used to meet eligibility criteria, not for preparing merit lists.

Direct admission, on the other hand, allows students to secure a seat based on their Class 12 marks without appearing for CUET. This route is commonly offered by private universities and some state colleges, where admission rules can differ depending on the course and institution.

What Students Must Know?

The difference between the two comes down to the admission process. CUET offers a single platform to apply to multiple central universities through a standardised exam, but the competition may be intense due to limited seats. Direct admission is comparatively simpler and quicker, though it may not provide access to top central institutions.

Students targeting leading government universities will need to appear for CUET, while those considering private or other options can look at direct admission based on their board results.

In the end, the choice depends on the colleges a student is aiming for, their academic performance, and whether they are prepared to take an entrance exam. Having a clear understanding of both CUET and direct admission can help CBSE students make a more informed decision.