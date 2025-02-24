CUET UG 2025: NTA Releases Major Update, Where To Get All Exam Information

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a new website for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025, providing a central platform for undergraduate admissions. The website—cuet.nta.nic.in—includes the application link, allowing candidates to register for the entrance test once the official notification is released. The NTA is expected to announce the registration schedule soon.

New website features and payment options

In addition to the application portal, the website provides essential details, including a list of participating universities-covering central, state, private, deemed, and other government institutions. Candidates are advised to check whether their preferred universities accept CUET UG scores for admissions.

To assist applicants facing payment-related issues, the NTA has also issued helpline numbers and email support. This year, candidates can make transactions through State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, and HDFC Bank.

Key changes in CUET UG 2025

Following recommendations from an expert panel, CUET UG 2025 will see several significant changes:

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Format: The exam will now be conducted in a computer-based mode, shifting from the previous hybrid format.

Flexible Subject Choices: Candidates can now opt for subjects regardless of their Class 12 stream.

Reduced Subject Count: The number of subjects has been reduced from 63 to 37. Admissions for courses in discontinued subjects will be based on General Aptitude Test (GAT) scores.

Language Paper Consolidation: Instead of separate tests for 33 languages, only 13 will be offered - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Domain-Specific Subject Reduction: The number of domain-specific subjects has been reduced from 29 to 23, with Entrepreneurship, Teaching Aptitude, Fashion Studies, Tourism, Legal Studies, and Engineering Graphics removed from the list.

Standardised Exam Duration: All subject papers will now have a uniform duration of 60 minutes, with an identical number of questions. Optional questions have been removed, making all questions compulsory.

Previous year exam details

In 2024, CUET UG was conducted in both online and offline modes from May 15 to 31 in several shifts. However, the result declaration, initially scheduled for June 30, faced delays.

Candidates seeking further details can visit the official website of CUET UG.

IP University Opens Admissions For 2025-26 academic session

Meanwhile, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has opened its admission process for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs for the 2025-26 academic session. The university, which has 106 affiliated colleges and 18 university schools, offers over 40,000 seats. The application process began on February 1.