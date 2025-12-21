CTET February 2026 Registration Ends With Over 25 Lakh Applications

The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) registration conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education broke all previous records in 2025, said the Board on X. In the last three days of registration 16, 17 and 18 over 9.6 candidates registered themselves for CTET 2025.

According to the board, "During last 3 days of application submission i.e. on 16th, 17th & 18th December 2025, the number of candidates' registered was 1,93,182 3,53,218 and 4,14,981 respectively."

"In the duration of 22 days time given for online application submission for CTET during November 11, 2025 to December 18, 2025, a total number of 25,30,436 candidates have completed their online application for CTET which will be conducted in February 2026." the board said adding, "While in past two examination of CTET conducted in July 2024 and December 2024, a total number of 20,25,554 and 16,72,748 candidates were registered respectively."

These figures highlight the growing interest among candidates in the CTET exam and the huge rush seen before the application deadline.

The CTET exam will be held on February 8, 2026. Candidates who make any errors while filling out the application form will be given the opportunity to correct them. The correction facility will be available from December 23 to December 26.

Eligibility to appear for the CTET depends on the paper for which the candidate is applying.

1. For Paper 1, which is for candidates wishing to teach classes 1 to 5, a minimum of 50% marks in Class 12 are required. Candidates must also possess a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education, a four-year B.El.Ed., or a two-year Diploma in Special Education.

2. For Paper 2, which is for classes 6 to 8, there are several eligibility criteria. These include graduation with a Diploma in Elementary Education, or graduation with at least 50 percent marks and a B.Ed. (or equivalent). Candidates with Class 12 with 50 percent marks and a four-year B.El.Ed., B.A./B.Sc.Ed., or B.Ed./B.Sc.Ed. (or equivalent equivalent) can also apply. Graduation with 50 percent marks and a B.Ed. in Special Education are also accepted.