CTET December 2024 Registration Ends Today, Check Steps To Register

Candidates from the General/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both papers.

The exam is scheduled to be held on December 14, 2024.
CTET December 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to close online registrations for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 today. Aspiring candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official website, ctet.nic.in. The online application process for the CTET December 2024 exam began on September 17, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 14, 2024.

CTET December 2024: Steps To Register

Step 1. Log on to the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the "Apply Online" link and open it
Step 3. Fill out the online application form and note down your registration number/application number
Step 4. Upload your latest scanned photograph and signature
Step 5. Pay the examination fee using a debit/credit card or net banking
Step 6. Print the confirmation page for your records and future reference

Candidates from the General/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both papers. Applicants from SC/ST/differently abled categories are required to pay Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.

All questions in the CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four options, of which one will be the most appropriate. Each question will carry one mark, and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers for the CTET:

  • Paper I is for candidates intending to teach classes 1 to 5
  • Paper II is for candidates intending to teach classes 6 to 8
CTET, CTET 2024, CTET December 2024
