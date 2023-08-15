CTET Admit Card 2023: CBSE To Release Hall Tickets For Central Teacher Eligibility Test

CTET Admit Card 2023: The exam is held for the selection of teachers

CTET Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET admit card on August 18. Candidates who have successfully submitted their examination fees can download their admit cards on the official website- ctet.nic.in.

According to the official note published on the website, the examination will be conducted on August 20 in OMR-based (offline) mode. The note further said that the admit card of the applicants with details of the examination city allotted to them will be available on August 18.

The examination will take place in two shifts. Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Along with the admit card, the exam city details will also be released on the official website of CBSE CTET.

CTET Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET exam admit card link available Key in the required login credentials and click on submit CTET Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The exam is held for the selection of teachers for teaching from class 1 to class 8.



