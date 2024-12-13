CTET 2024 To Be Held Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines For Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), tomorrow, December 13, 2024. CTET December 2024 will consist of two papers. Paper 1 will be held for the post of teachers of classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 will be conducted for teachers of classes 6 to 8.





Candidates appearing in the exam can check the following important guidelines for the exam:

The examination rooms/hall will be opened at 7:30 am for Paper – 2 (Morning) and at 12:30 pm for Paper– I (Evening) to be held on December 14, 2024 i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of test.



Candidates should take their seat immediately after opening of the examination hall. If they do not report in time due to any reason, they are likely to miss some of the general instructions in the examination hall.



Since the biometric authentication may be introduced at the exam centres, so candidates are advised to reach the centre well in time so as to save time loss in attempting their exam.



In case candidates reach the exam centre at last minute, they may loose examination time.

The candidate must show, the Admit Card downloaded from CTET official website for admission in the examination room/hall. A candidate who does not possess the valid Admit Card will not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.



A seat indicating roll number will be allocated to each candidate. Candidates should find and occupy their allocated seat only. Any candidate found to have changed room or the seat on his/her own other than allotted, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no plea would be accepted for it.

A candidate who comes after the commencement of the examination will not be permitted to sit in the examination.



Candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the centres:-

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Whitener, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/scanner, Cardboard etc.

Any communication devices like Mobile phones, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health band etc.

Any Watch/Wrist watch, wallet, goggles, handbags, Gold/artificial ornaments etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means and for hiding communication devices/gadgets like Camera, Bluetooth device etc.



No candidate, without the special permission of the invigilator concerned, will leave his/her seat or examination room until the full duration of the paper is over. Candidate should not leave the room/hall without handing over their answer sheets to the invigilator on duty and sign the attendance sheet second time. Cases where a candidate has not signed the attendance sheet second time will be deemed not to have handed over the OMR Sheet and dealt with as an unfair means case.