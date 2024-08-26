UGC-NET Result 2024: Scorecards, Cut-Off Marks To Be Released Soon, Check Details

UGC-NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results and the final answer key for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR UGC-NET) this week. Those who took the exam will be able to access their scorecards once the results are announced. The results will be available on the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result: Steps To Check And Download Scorecard

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, select the link titled "Joint CSIR UGC-NET Result 2024."

Enter the required login details, such as your application number and date of birth.

Submit the details, and your result will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and save it for future reference.

Once the results are released, qualified candidates will receive their certificates and JRF Award Letters from the NTA. The testing agency issued the provisional answer key for the CSIR NET on August 9, allowing candidates until August 11 to raise objections.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been tasked by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) with administering the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam. This exam is held in December and June in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

Exam Pattern

The exam covers five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Detailed information on course codes, eligibility criteria, question paper structure, fees, and more can be found in the information bulletin available on the exam website.