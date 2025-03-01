CSIR UGC NET: New Schedule Released For Earth Sciences, Mathematical Sciences Exam In Assam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised schedule of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024 in Assam. As per the new date, the exam for the Earth Sciences and Mathematical Sciences will be held on March 3, 2025. The exam for Earth Sciences will be conducted in Shift 1 while that of Mathematical Sciences will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm.

The exam originally scheduled for February 28, 2025 was postponed in Assam Down Town University, Guwahati due to technical glitch. An official notification by the NTA mentioned that the exam had been cancelled due to technical glitch.

CSIR NET December 2024: Schedule

Mathematical Sciences: February 28, 2025

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences: February 28, 2025

Chemical Sciences: February 28, 2025

Life Sciences: March 1, 2025

Physical Sciences: March 2, 2025

Fresh Admit Cards are being issued to all such candidates and can be downloaded from the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.ac.in. The centre for the exams has also been changed, therefore candidates are required to check their fresh Admit Card carefully and reach the centre as per the changed address.

We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience, NTA noted. The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2025 assesses eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships, assistant professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes exclusively in Indian universities and colleges.