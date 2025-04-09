CSIR UGC NET December result 2024 To Out Soon, Check Steps To Check



CSIR NET December 2024 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024 soon. Registered candidates can download the CSIR UGC NET 2024 result by visiting the official website, csirnet.ntaonline.in, once it is released. They are required to enter their application number and password to access the result.

CSIR NET December 2024 Results: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the NTA official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Examination Result

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login details

Step 5. Check the result and save it

Step 6. Take a printout of the result for future reference

CSIR NET December 2024: Exam Pattern

The exam comprises five papers: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Details such as course codes, eligibility criteria, question paper format, fees, etc., can be found in the information bulletin on the exam website.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2025 assesses eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships, assistant professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes exclusively in Indian universities and colleges.

CSIR covers a wide spectrum of science and technology - from oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, biotechnology and nanotechnology to mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering and information technology. It provides significant technological intervention in many areas concerning societal efforts, which include environment, health, drinking water, food, housing, energy, farm and non-farm sectors.