CSIR UGC NET Answer Key Out, Check Last Date To Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and question paper with recorded responses for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam on February 28 and March 1 and 2, 2025 will be able to download the provisional answer key from the official website.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer in the key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 7,200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be paid through Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPl Payment Modes till March 14, 2025 (upto 11:50pm). NTA will not accept any challenge without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode other than online.

The final result of the CSIR UGC NET will be prepared based on the revised answer key. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final.

The exam was conducted on 326 exam centres located in 164 cities across the country. Nearly 2,38,451 candidates appeared in the exam held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2025 assesses eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships, assistant professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes exclusively in Indian universities and colleges. CSIR covers a wide spectrum of science and technology - from oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, biotechnology and nanotechnology to mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering and information technology. It provides significant technological intervention in many areas concerning societal efforts, which include environment, health, drinking water, food, housing, energy, farm and non-farm sectors.