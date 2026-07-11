CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon: Check Steps To Download And Latest Updates

The CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 for the June session is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once available, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website by using their application number and date of birth. The CSIR NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 and July 18, 2026, for five subjects. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card and a valid photo ID.

How to Download CSIR NET Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official CSIR NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 download link available on the homepage.

Enter the application number and date of birth in the login window.

Submit the details to view the admit card.

Download the hall ticket and take a clear printout for future use.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the admit card, including their name, roll number, exam date, exam centre, reporting time, and subject. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the examination authorities.

CSIR NET June 2026 Exam Schedule

The CSIR NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in two shifts across two days. Candidates should note their subject-wise exam timings and report to the examination centre well before the reporting time. Check the schedule below:

Subject Exam Date Exam Timing Life Sciences July 17, 2026 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Mathematics Sciences July 17, 2026 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Physical Sciences July 17, 2026 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences July 18, 2026 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Chemical Sciences July 18, 2026 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

The CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 is a compulsory document for all candidates appearing in the June session examination. Along with the admit card, candidates must carry a valid government-issued photo identity proof to the exam centre.

Earlier, the NTA issued the CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2026 on July 8, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam city.