CSEET Results: Company Secretary Entrance Exam Results To Be Out Today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2024 session today at 2 pm. Candidates will be able to check the results on the official website by entering their login credentials. The institute will upload the candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks on the website.

No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates.

An official notification from the institute read, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates."

The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries professional course. Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to appear for the next level of the Company Secretary (CS) course- CS Executive programme (single module). The last date for registration to the CS course is January 31, 2024.

In order to qualify the exam, candidates are required to score 50% overall aggregate passing marks. The minimum passing marks should be 40% in Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs.