CSEET 2025: Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test Scheduled For November 2025 With Multiple Attempts Annually

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CSEET (Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test) on November 8, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to appear in the online exam in remote proctored mode. The exam is conducted in a fully online, remotely proctored format, allowing candidates to appear from their homes while being monitored in real time.

Applicants will be required to score 50 per cent aggregate with at least 40 per cent in each subject to qualify the exam. There is no negative marking in the exam.

However, candidates must note that use of calculators, writing materials, notebooks, or papers is strictly prohibited during the exam.

Exam Pattern

The CSEET evaluates aspirants in four key areas:

Business Communication

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning

Economic and Business Environment

Current Affairs & Quantitative Aptitude

The CSEET is conducted four times a year - in January, May, July, and November - to provide multiple entry opportunities into the Company Secretary course. As per the UGC, the Company Secretary qualification is recognised as equivalent to a postgraduate degree, further enhancing its academic and professional value.

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to appear for the CSEET.

Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.