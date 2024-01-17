CSEET 2024: Results To Be Out Soon For Company Secretary Entrance Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon declare the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2024 session. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI to check the results.

Candidates will be able to download the CSEET results scorecard by entering their login credentials. The institute will not share any physical copy of the result cum mark sheet. The entrance exam was conducted on January 6 and 8 2024 in remote proctored mode.

The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries professional course. Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to appear for the next level of the Company Secretary (CS) course- CS Executive programme (single module). The last date for registration for the CS course is January 31, 2024.

In order to qualify the exam, candidates are required to score 50% overall aggregate passing marks. The minimum passing marks should be 40% in Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs.

ICSI is the only recognized professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It is a premier national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute provides top-quality education to the students of Company Secretaries (CS) Course and best quality set standards to CS Members. At present, there are more than 65,000 members and around 2.5 Lakhs students on the roll of ICSI.