CSEET 2024: Results Announced For Company Secretary Entrance Test

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website www.icsi.edu by using their login credentials. They will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to access their results.

Students can download the results for their reference, use and records. The institute will not issue any physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement to the candidates. The institute will also upload the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CSEET immediately after the release of the results.

The CSEET entrance exam was held on July 6, 7 and 8, 2024.

Steps to download CSEET result:

Step 1- Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Step 2- On the home page, click on ICSI CSEET Result 2024 link.

Step 3- Enter the login credentials in the space provided and click on submit.

Step 4- The ICSI CSEET result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Check the result and download the page.

ICSI conducted the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Saturday, July 6, 2024 through remote proctored mode. CSEET evaluates students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.

In order to qualify for the exam, students are required to achieve at least 40 per cent marks in each of the four papers individually, and an overall aggregate of 50 per cent marks.

CSEET is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course. UGC recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.