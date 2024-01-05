Company Secretary Entrance Exam Admit Cards Out, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 6, 2024. The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries professional course.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the institute to download the admit cards. They will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth for downloading the admit cards.

The exam will be held in a remote-proctored mode for a duration of two hours. Candidates should keep with them the CSEET admit card and an identity card issued by the government - passport, driving license, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar card, voter card - for verification by the remote proctors for appearing in the test.

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.



Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam in the upcoming board exam are eligible to register for the CSEET. Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.