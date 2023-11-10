CSEET 2023: Results Announced For Company Secretaries Entrance Exam, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of ICSI to check their results. . The result along with individual Candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website www.icsi.edu

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test was held on November 4, 2023 and November 6, 2023.

The institute will upload the fomal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of the result. Candidates will be able to download the results for their reference and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates.

The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries professional course.