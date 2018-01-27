CSCs Can Transform India, Create Rural Jobs: IT Minister

'Stree Swabhiman' aims to create a sustainable model for providing adolescent girls and women an access to affordable sanitary products by leveraging CSCs.
Ravi Shankar Prasad today addressed around 2,000 women entrepreneurs including those from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra, at an event in New Delhi.
Under the 'Stree Swabhiman' project, sanitary napkin micro manufacturing units are being set up at CSCs across India, particularly those operated by women entrepreneurs. "The initiative is driven by awareness and personalised outreach by women entrepreneurs who produce and market sanitary napkins themselves," an official release said. Over 46,500 women are working as VLEs through the CSCs across the country.
