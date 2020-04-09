Jamia Millia's 13-Member Committee To Facilitate Mental Health And Wellbeing Of Students

COVID-19: JMI constitutes a 13 member committee to facilitate the mental health and wellbeing of students

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar has constituted a Mental Health and Counselling Committee (MHCC) to facilitate the mental health and wellbeing of students and to provide psycho-social support to the students staying in the Hostels and Campus or outside during and after COVID-19 outbreak due to lockdown or university closure.

The 13 member committee will be headed by Prof SM Sajid of Department of Social Work and Prof Naved Iqbal of Department of Psychology is the Convenor of the committee.

Dean Students Welfare (DSW), Chief Proctor, OSD (Planning & Development) Faculty members from Department of Social Work and Psychology, Provost G.P. Girls Hostel and CMO are members of the committee.

The Committee will meet for weekly (Face to Face/online) consultation, till Covid-19 persists, initially for 3 months and university level review there after.

The Committee will set up a telephone helpline (12x7), and arrange for the telephonic counselling to those who approach it. Members mobile will be shared for direct contact.

The Committee will also enlist limited volunteers for Psycho-Social support services and will guide them and assign duties by following a system of rotation.

The Committee may also consult external experts and resources in extreme conditions.

The Committee may visit the hostels and other parts of the campus as and when needed.

Necessary posters giving details, phone numbers of MHCC be put up in Campus, hostels etc.

Convenor of the committee will keep record of Minutes of all meetings, action taken and will circulate online to all concerned.

