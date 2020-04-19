IIT Kharagpur Builds Disinfection Tunnel for Campus Visitors

IIT Kharagpur has set up a disinfection tunnel for sanitizing visitors to the campus.

IIT Kharagpur has set up a disinfection tunnel for sanitizing visitors to the campus. Prof Mihir Sarangi along with faculty and staff members from various departments have led this innovation to automate the process of disinfection by building a tunnel to spray atomised disinfectant on the visitors while they pass through the tunnel, a statement from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur said.

The tunnel has been installed at the sole entry point to the campus.

While a visitor passes through it he is sprayed with a disinfectant solution coming out of a high pressure air compressor. With proper implementation such sanitizers can disinfect articles of clothing and shoes for a period of time.

Talking about the process, Prof Sarangi, Associate Professor Mechanical Engineering who has led this initiative said, "The output material is like mist and highly effective as it covers a larger surface area unlike liquid disinfectant. Also it does not need any drainage."

This technology however is a supplement for hand washing or the need to wear face masks in public, the statement said.

The product prototype has been built indigenously at the IIT Kharagpur in less than a week's time while the campus is under lockdown.

The prototype is now fully operational at IIT Kharagpur and being used for all people entering the campus. The commercial model for the product has been estimated to be available for Rs. 4 Lakh.

Prof. Virendra K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur said, "Our campus is like a mini township which in the current situation requires automation of hygiene and safety protocols for essential service providers who are coming out of their homes every day to serve at the campus and also the campus community who are interacting with these visitors. Such technologies can be quickly built and employed at any location which has a daily influx of essential service providers. I congratulate the team to have built this disinfection system in such a short period."

Director Tewari confirmed that more such innovations are underway.

IIT Kharagpur will soon come up with a variety of technologies to assist India's fight against COVID-19, the statement said.

Click here for more Education News