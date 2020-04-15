COVID-19 Impact: GMAT To Be Conducted Online From April 20

COVID-19 impact: GMAT will be conducted in the online mode from April 20

The Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), accepted as admission criterion by over 2,000 business schools across the globe, will be conducted online from April 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Global Management Admission Council (GMAC) which conducts the test, said the registrations were opened on Tuesday.

"Supporting candidates in their pursuit of business school and helping schools evaluate talent has always been our highest priority. As COVID-19 evolved, and quickly changed how we have traditionally administered the GMAT exam, we transitioned focus to developing an online testing solution that empowers business schools and candidates to discover and evaluate each other during this interim period," said GMAT head Vineet Chabra.

"GMAT Online will maintain the standard of offering a valid and rigorous assessment, with critical security practices and protocols tailored for an online proctored environment," he added.

According to Chabra, the interim GMAT online exam will help candidates feel safe while meeting upcoming application deadlines and confidently continue with their goals, while also helping business schools globally as they look for relevant ways to evaluate candidates for their admissions process.

The GMAT assesses analytical writing and problem-solving abilities, while also addressing data sufficiency, logic, and critical reasoning skills that it believes to be vital to real-world business and management success. It can be taken up to five times a year but no more than 8 times in total and attempts must be at least 16 days apart.

More than 7,000 programmes at approximately 2,300 graduate business schools around the world accept the GMAT as part of the selection criteria.

The test is conducted at over 650 test centres in 114 countries. Over 2 lakh candidates took the test in 2019.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 120,000 people worldwide, nearly 70 per cent of them in Europe. Over 1,20,000 deaths have now been recorded since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

World 19,80,051 Cases 13,67,508 Active 4,85,970 Recovered 1,26,573 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 19,80,051 and 1,26,573 have died; 13,67,508 are active cases and 4,85,970 have recovered as on April 15, 2020 at 8:42 am.

India 11,439 1076 Cases 9,756 768 Active 1,306 270 Recovered 377 38 Deaths In India, there are 11,439 confirmed cases including 377 deaths. The number of active cases is 9,756 and 1,306 have recovered as on April 15, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 501 Pune 130 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 21 Nagpur 16 Palghar 8 Aurangabad 8 Latur 8 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Buldhana 4 Osmanabad 4 Jalgaon 2 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Nashik 1 Sindhudurg 1 Amravati 1 Kolhapur 1 Jalna 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 1839 2687 350 2250 302 259 30 178 18 Delhi District Cases South 172 Central 100 North 66 Shahdara 60 New Delhi 55 South West 21 West 18 South East 18 East 14 North East 9 North West 5 Details Awaited* 1023 1561 51 1501 49 30 30 2 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 150 Coimbatore 60 Dindigul 45 Tirunelveli 36 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 28 Ranipet 27 Chengalpattu 24 Theni 24 Madurai 24 Karur 22 Tiruppur 19 Thoothukudi 17 Villupuram 16 Cuddalore 13 Salem 12 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Nagapattinam 11 Tirupattur 11 Thanjavur 11 Virudhunagar 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanniyakumari 6 Kanchipuram 6 Vellore 5 Sivaganga 5 The Nilgiris 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Kallakurichi 2 Tenkasi 2 Perambalur 1 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 514 1204 31 1111 7 81 23 12 1 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 102 Jodhpur 54 Bhilwara 26 Jhunjhunu 23 Tonk 20 Jaisalmer 16 Bikaner 11 Churu 11 Kota 10 Banswara 9 Ajmer 7 Dungarpur 6 Dausa 5 Bharatpur 5 Alwar 4 Udaipur 4 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Karauli 1 Sikar 1 Details Awaited* 647 969 90 819 76 147 14 3 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 116 Bhopal 70 Morena 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 8 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 503 730 629 51 50 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 58 Agra 49 Meerut 32 Ghaziabad 23 Lucknow 21 Shamli 14 Saharanpur 13 Kanpur Nagar 8 Sitapur 8 Varanasi 7 Bareilly 6 Maharajganj 6 Ghazipur 5 Basti 5 Firozabad 4 Hathras 4 Kheri 4 Pratapgarh 3 Hapur 3 Jaunpur 3 Bulandshahr 3 Azamgarh 3 Baghpat 3 Rae Bareli 2 Mathura 2 Mirzapur 2 Pilibhit 2 Banda 2 Prayagraj 1 Auraiya 1 Shahjahanpur 1 Moradabad 1 Kaushambi 1 Barabanki 1 Bijnor 1 Budaun 1 Hardoi 1 Details Awaited* 356 660 3 605 2 50 1 5 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 76 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 9 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 489 650 33 563 27 59 4 28 2 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 169 Nizamabad 26 Warangal Urban 23 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Nalgonda 13 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Ranga Reddy 12 Adilabad 10 Kamareddy 9 Karimnagar 8 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Sangareddy 7 Jagitial 4 Vikarabad 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nirmal 4 Nagarkurnool 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Peddapalli 2 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Details Awaited* 272 624 507 100 17 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 54 Spsr Nellore 41 Guntur 36 Krishna 28 Y.s.r. Kadapa 25 Prakasam 22 West Godavari 21 Visakhapatnam 20 Chittoor 17 East Godavari 12 Anantapur 6 Details Awaited* 201 483 10 458 8 16 2 9 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 150 Kannur 52 Ernakulam 21 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Malappuram 13 Pathanamthitta 13 Kozhikode 12 Thrissur 11 Idukki 10 Kollam 7 Palakkad 7 Alappuzha 3 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Details Awaited* 67 387 8 173 211 13 3 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 33 Bandipora 24 Baramulla 16 Badgam 9 Jammu 9 Udhampur 8 Kupwara 5 Pulwama 3 Rajauri 3 Shopian 3 Ganderbal 2 Details Awaited* 163 278 8 244 30 14 4 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 58 Mysuru 34 Bidar 10 Chikballapur 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Belagavi 7 Dakshin Kannad 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkot 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 88 260 2 179 71 6 10 1 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 35 Howrah 15 Medinipur East 12 Kalimpong 6 Nadia 5 24 Paraganas North 4 24 Paraganas South 4 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 Purba Bardhaman 3 Medinipur West 2 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Details Awaited* 116 213 23 169 22 37 1 7 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 35 Mewat 28 Palwal 28 Faridabad 19 Nuh 10 Karnal 5 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Fatehabad 3 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Bhiwani 2 Rohtak 1 Sonipat 1 Kaithal 1 Jind 1 Charki Dadri 1 Hisar 1 Details Awaited* 50 199 162 34 3 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 25 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 7 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Sas Mohali 1 Moga 1 Barnala 1 Patiala 1 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Details Awaited* 87 176 150 14 12 Bihar District Cases Siwan 6 Gaya 5 Patna 5 Munger 4 Gopalganj 3 Begusarai 2 Nalanda 2 Saharsa 2 Bhagalpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Saran 1 Details Awaited* 34 66 36 29 3 1 Odisha District Cases Khordha 33 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 18 60 5 41 5 18 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 15 37 2 28 9 2 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Korba 2 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 23 33 2 20 13 3 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Solan 7 Kangra 3 Una 3 Details Awaited* 20 33 1 19 1 13 1 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Goalpara 4 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Dhubri 3 Cachar 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 Kamrup Metro 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 1 32 1 31 1 0 1 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 2 Hazaribagh 1 Details Awaited* 24 27 3 25 3 0 2 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 Details Awaited* 3 21 14 7 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 3 Details Awaited* 3 17 2 7 2 10 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 1 11 1 10 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 2 5 0 Puducherry District Cases Pondicherry 4 Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 2 7 6 1 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 1 1 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Meghalaya District Cases East Khasi Hills 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

Click here for more Education News

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)