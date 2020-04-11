COVID-19: DST Supported Startup To Make Alcohol Free Sanitizer

Green Pyramid Biotech (GPB) will manufacture alcohol free sanitizer.

A startup funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) will manufacture natural, alcohol-free sanitizer for hands and surfaces which would have long-lasting antibacterial and antiviral effect. Green Pyramid Biotech (GPB), a company working on Food, Agriculture, and Bio-Technology, located in Pune, Maharashtra has been funded by the DST.

The Company is a spin-off from one of the premium research institutes, the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (Pune) and funded by Seed Support System of the Technology Development Board (TDB), DST and incubated by Entrepreneurship Development Center (Venture Center), Pune.

Asmita Prabhune, Ph.D. Microbiology, is the founder and director of Green Pyramids Biotech.

Green Pyramid Biotech's sanitization formulation would provide long-lasting protection against bacteria and viruses, can be an alternative to significantly reduce the risk of infection. It has been tested against a wide array of pathogenic bacteria, fungi, and yeast.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the sanitizer, which is a biosurfactant, would also be useful to clean the wounds and prevents dryness and skin irritation. Besides, the product whose technology concept and applications have been formulated is harmless to the skin.

On this, Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST said, "There are several different approaches to disinfect skin--soap and water, alcohol-based formulations, nanoparticle containing media, etc. each of which has strengths and use, depending on the availability, context and circumstances. The bio-surfactant based disinfecting solutions are biodegradable, environmentally friendly, and easy on skin."

It can be very effective in India's fight against COVID-19. Since the disease spreads through contagion, cleaning of hands, as well as commonly used surfaces like tables, computers, chair, mobile phones, and locks, is very essential to slow down the spread. The use of soap or alcohol can destroy the thin outer layer of fat that covers the virus, but in the ready availability of soap and water is a challenge. The access and regulation of usage of the alcohol-water mixture are difficult too, DST said.

