Course On Management And Business Finance For CA, Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited applications from CA professionals for Post Qualification Course Diploma on Management and Business Finance. The exam will be held in the Computer Based format from January 29 to February 3, 2024. The Group I exam will be conducted on January 29-30, 2024. The Group II will be held on January 31 and February 1, 2024. The Group III exam will be held on February 2 and 3, 2024.

The timing of the examination has been scheduled from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam will be held in the following centres- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Ernakulum, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and Pune.

The registrations will begin from January 15 to 19, 2024. Applications for admission to the examination should be submitted online at https://dmbf.icaiexam.icai.org

The application fees should be submitted online by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI in order to complete the registration process.

The examination fees payable for Diploma on Management Business Finance course is Rs 2,000 per group. The medium of the examination will be English only. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulation and development of the profession of Chartered Accountants in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.