Digital Learning In The Time Of Corona: IIRS-ISRO Outreach Programme For College Students

IIRS-ISOR Outreach programme is open for all UG and PG students

Online learning is the buzz word now. Several organizations are offering distance learning courses through digital platforms for students to complete their education or upskill. In addition to the courses available on MHRD's digital learning platforms, students can also enroll themselves for IIRS-ISRO Outreach Programme. The outreach programme is conducted through live classroom sessions, and e-learning based online courses. Students can enroll themselves for the courses online and earn certification upon completion of the course.

The courses are available for free or with a nominal fee in case a student wishes to earn a certificate.

Register for IIRS-ISRO Outreach Programme

Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) has conducted over 22 such courses so far with over 46,590 participants from over 626 academic institutions, government departments and industry.

The learning is made available through interactive 2D and 3D animations, audio, video for practical demonstrations, software operations with free data applications. The learning methods are implemented to make it more interactive and learner centric application with practical examples of real world problems.

In this mode of online education the teachers are available for live classroom during 15:30/16:00 hrs to 17:30 hrs on daily basis during the course. The practical exercises are being conducted as live demonstration with open source and COTS packages.

The courses are available for all undergraduate and postgraduate students enrolled at an institution which are networked under IIRS Outreach Programme. In case a university is not listed with IIRS, they can do so online by providing the required information.

While registering for the programme, a student will have to upload their recent photograph, and an identification proof in the application form.

At present IIRS will begin registration for programme on Planetary Geosciences and on Basic Principles of Remote Sensing Technology. The registration will begin on April 13, 2020.

