Coronavirus: Rajasthan University Postpones Exams Till March 31

Rajasthan University has postponed exams till March 31 due to coronavirus threat

Rajasthan University has postponed all examinations scheduled till March 31. The University has postponed all theory and practical examinations which were scheduled between today and March 31.

The new dates for postponed examinations will be released on the University's official website later.

The announcement comes after UGC circular asking all Universities and colleges to suspend all classroom interaction for students and to reschedule all examinations and evaluation work after March 31, 2020.

Earlier, the University had released an advisory on March 14 for preventive measures to be followed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The University has asked its affiliated colleges and departments to suspend classes till March 30, 2020.

However, departments and colleges were to remain open for teaching and non-teaching staff. Resident students at University and College hostels were advised not to gather in large numbers in one place.

The University has, now, closed all operations and will remain shut for teaching and non-teaching staff as well.

