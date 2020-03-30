Self-Study Tips For Students During Lockdown

Self-study tips students can use during the lockdown

With schools and colleges shut down due to the coronavirus lockdown, self-study is the norm now more than ever. While self-study, on the outset, simply means studying by yourself but it is not an easy task since we all need assistance in some form. Not to forget that self-study also requires discipline and organization.

Study Plan

The first step is to create a study plan. You can set reminders on your phone or use a wall planner. The study plan can be created around the topics that need to be covered and assign time according to your understanding of the topic.

Take Notes

It is important to take notes while you study. Include all details of the source and ensure that you note down the page numbers of each information you select. Do remember that note-taking does not mean that you copy down every word given in the book. Stick to the main points, and summarize what you study in your own words. Make sure that you also note down meaning of difficult words, and important definitions.

Video Lectures

Video lectures are akin to attending lectures in a class room albeit from the comfort of your home. You also have the option to choose from multiple topics and don't have to stick to a lesson plan. There are multiple platforms which let you access video lectures. The Ministry of Human Resource Development has made all SWAYAM courses free for students. Students can also access video tutorials on YouTube.

Mock Test/Online Quiz

Assessing your progress is an important part of studying. While self-studying, students can take mock tests and quizzes available online to evaluate their knowledge in the subject/topic.

Relax

And last but not the least, relax. Self-study requires that you take well-placed breaks and don't stress. Taking regular breaks from study is important to re-energize.

