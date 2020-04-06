Lucknow University Begins COVID-19 Counselling For Mental Health Of Students

Lucknow University has begun mental health counselling for students in Coronavirus lockdown

Lucknow University has begun mental health counselling for University students. For this purpose, the University has released the counselling schedule and phone numbers of professors who would be providing counselling through phone.

The counselling process will begin at 11 am and conclude at 2 pm. Students should check the counselling schedule from the University's website.

Lucknow University Mental Health Counselling Schedule

Earlier the University had postponed B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). The University also postponed all University exams, suspended classroom interaction and shifted to virtual classrooms.

The University has also extended form submission deadline for admission to all programs to May 20, 2020. The University is accepting online applications for the following programs:

UG Programs

UG Management Programs

PG Programs

LL.B.

LL.M.

B.Lib.I.Sc.

M.Lib.I.Sc.

M.Ed.

M.P.Ed. and B.P.Ed.

B.El.Ed.

The application form deadline has been extended after many applicants reported they were unable to fill the online application due to the prevailing situation in the country. The entrance test dates would be announced later. Students should keep visiting the University website for further updates.

The University has also joined the fight against coronavirus. For this purpose, it had requested university staff and students to join as volunteers to burst myth and rumors to generate awareness and avoid panic.

