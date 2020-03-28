Lucknow University Invites Volunteers To Spread Awareness About COVID-19

Lucknow University will disseminate verified information about COVID-19

Lucknow University has joined the fight against coronavirus pandemic in a unique way. The University's primary action will be dissemination of authentic information from the government and WHO about COVID-19. The University also plans to burst myth and rumors to generate awareness and avoid panic.

The University has, currently, requested university staff and students to join as volunteers. For this, they need to send their Name, Designation/Class, Department, Mobile Number, Email id, and Address to the University. The initiative is completely on volunteer-basis.

The University, in another letter, has urged everyone to practice social distancing to check the spread of COVID-19 disease. The University has also requested people not to resort to panic buying and hoarding of essential commodities.

The University has also advised to rely only on fact-checked information from authentic sources and not to spread any rumors.

The University had earlier postponed UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination. The exam which was scheduled on April 8, 2020 has been tentatively rescheduled for April 22, 2020.

The University has also resorted to e-learning resources to assist its students in their studies while on the lockdown.

The University has asked all its faculty members to provide lecture contents for uploading on the University's official website. The notes provided by the faculty members had also been uploaded on the home page of the website.

