Haryana Government To Teach Class 1-12 Students Through e-Learning Platforms

In order to prevent academic loss during COVID-19 lockdown, the Haryana government has decided to teach the students of class 1 to class 12 through various e-learning platforms. The education department has also created a website www.haryanaedusat.com to help students in study at home.

"Until schools re-open, students will have to adopt e-learning at home with the help of their parents and teachers through phone and WhatsApp," said Haryana Education Minister, Kanwar Pal adding that the new academic session generally starts from April 1 every year, but the same could not be done this year due to the nationwide lockdown.

Mr Pal said that the website will also have links to various other initiatives of the Education Department like 'DIKSHA' and 'ChalkLit' links. He said that the testing platform (Objective Type Question Bank) is also being added on the said website which will enable students to keep track of their daily learning/ progress.

A general time table for the students will be made available on the website and teachers would teach the students daily from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM via phone/ WhatsApp, the minister added.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on April 5, had announced that the class 10 science exam and class 11 mathematics exam will not be held and students will be promoted to the higher classes on the basis of the marks obtained in other papers. The exams will be held later, he added.

