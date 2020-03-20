Canteens, Libraries In Jamia Closes From Tomorrow

It has extended the application submission form for the university admission till April 15

Jamia Millia Islamia will close canteens and libraries including the Central Library from tomorrow. The decision to close these facilities is due to the coronavirus outbreak that has affected over 200 people in the country presently. The university will also stop providing mess facilities in hostel from Monday onwards.

The University has suspended all face to face interactions and group interactions with students in the face of the coronavirus pandemic till March 31.

In the notification released today it has said that all the students' hostels are hereby closed and it is directed that students vacate their hostel rooms latest by Monday morning.

"The duration of this order is up to March 31 and likely to be extended in April also," the notice released by the university reads.

Meanwhile, the Jamia school admission test has been postponed. Jamia Millia Islamia has released a notification saying that the admission test/ through draw of lots for admission to class-prep 1, nursery and class 6, 9, 11 Science, Arts and Commerce have been postponed. These admissions were scheduled to be held on March 23, 24, 25 and April 11, 12, 18 and 19. "Fresh dates for the same shall be notified in due course of time," the notification released by Jamia reads.

Also, it has extended the application submission form for the university admission till April 15.

