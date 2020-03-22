Coronavirus: IGNOU suspends activities at 1,800 Learner Support Centers till March 31

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, IGNOU has suspended all activities at Learner Support Centers spread across the country. There are more than 1800 LSCs with over 35000 academic counsellors all over India affiliated to 56 Regional Centres of the University where over 7 lakhs students are provided support services.

Accordingly, the assignment submission date also has been extended till 30th April, 2020, to adhere to the advisory issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU has urged the IGNOU learners to not visit the study center, Regional Center and the IGNOU HQ during the period and instead has advised them to use IGNOU helpline telephone numbers, available email ids on IGNOU website, IGRAM portal and social media channels for any support services and queries.

Prof Rao has also advised all the employees of the university including faculty members, administrative staff to strictly adhere to the advisory circulated by the authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.

Prof. Rao has asked all Heads of Schools/Divisions/Units/Centres/Cells to take immediate necessary steps to ensure availability of hand sanitizer/Soaps/other cleaning materials at their schools/Divisions/Units/Centres/Cells.

Asking everyone to comply with the advisory, Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC added that "Any official (s) himself/herself or relative(s)/visitor(s) with travel history to any of the COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons should be monitored and home quarantined and must inform Registrar (Admn.) in this regard without fail, immediately, in addition to the Government of India recommendations for the persons returning from abroad should self-quarantine in their home for 15 days. All the residents in IGNOU residential campus are requested to follow Government Protocol."

